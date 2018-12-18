Mike Huckabee acknowledged Monday that the turnover of staff at President Donald Trump’s White House is likely “a little higher than normal.”

However, the former Arkansas governor and frequent Trump booster has put the staffing turmoil down in part to Trump’s “vigor of somebody who’s about 32 years old.”

“This is a tough president to work for, and not because he’s a difficult person individually, but he is very demanding and very few people can keep up with him,” Huckabee said on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

Huckabee, whose daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the White House press secretary, also attributed the revolving door of aides in Trump’s administration to it being “under siege.”