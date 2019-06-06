Mike Huckabee's 'Awkward' Nazi Joke Blows Up In His Face On Twitter

Mike Huckabee shared one of his trademark “jokes” on Wednesday.
It didn’t go well.
The former Republican governor of Arkansas shared this post on Twitter:
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was born a decade after D-Day. Today, Germany is a staunch U.S. ally and member of the European Union.
It wasn’t long before Twitter users stormed Huckabee’s timeline with some 9,000 or so thoughts of their own:
