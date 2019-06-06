MEDIA

Mike Huckabee's 'Awkward' Nazi Joke Blows Up In His Face On Twitter

The former Arkansas governor gets hit with a history lesson on social media.

Mike Huckabee shared one of his trademark “jokes” on Wednesday. 

It didn’t go well.

The former Republican governor of Arkansas shared this post on Twitter:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was born a decade after D-Day. Today, Germany is a staunch U.S. ally and member of the European Union

It wasn’t long before Twitter users stormed Huckabee’s timeline with some 9,000 or so thoughts of their own: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
