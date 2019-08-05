Mike Huckabee: Thoughts And Prayers Are 'Only Thing' That Will Stop Mass Shootings

This weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, have many people demanding that something be done to stop gun violence.
However, Mike Huckabee insists there’s only one solution to curbing the violence and it’s ― you guessed it ― “thoughts and prayers,” that time-honored solution of pretending to do something without actually doing anything.
On Monday, the former Arkansas governor and twice Republican presidential candidate wrote a post on his blog where he attempted to make the case that “thoughts and prayers” are “the only thing that’s ever really going to help.”
Despite all those who are denouncing the idea of prayers for the victims (do a Google search for “Thoughts and prayers are not enough” and see how many hits you get), I will continue to pray for the victims and their families and for an end to this mindless violence, and I hope you will, too.
In fact, ... I would posit that the lack of thought and prayers is probably the single biggest factor in what is behind them.
Huckabee said mass shootings will never stop until “kids are brought up once again to believe that we are all made in the image of God, that life is sacred and superficial differences like skin color are meaningless.”
He added:
Until then, passing more laws and pointing more fingers is just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
That’s why I will keep ignoring the scoffers and saying prayers and urging everyone to join together and do the same.
Huckabee also criticized current Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke for calling President Donald Trump a “racist” for a really bizarre reason: “I also don’t see how someone who has repeatedly denied being racist can be an ‘open, avowed racist.’”
We’re sending out thoughts and prayers that Huckabee will figure out that denying you’re a racist does not count as proof that what you do and say are not racist.