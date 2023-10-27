‘It’s The F**king Weapons’: Democrat Gives New GOP Speaker Blunt Fact-Check On Guns

LOADING ERROR LOADING

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) immediately reverted to conservative platitudes on gun control ― and his Democratic colleagues stepped in with a fact-check.

“At the end of the day, the problem is the human heart,” Johnson told Fox News host Sean Hannity one day after a gunman killed at least 18 people and injured dozens more in Maine. “It’s not guns, it’s not the weapons.”

Advertisement

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) issued a terse reply on X.

“It’s actually the fucking weapons,” he wrote.

Other Democratic lawmakers also fired back:

Humans have hearts in every nation on Earth. This is the only country that has a mass shooting almost every day. It’s the guns. https://t.co/EnpcA3jI03 — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 27, 2023

Johnson also said Republicans will defend “the right of the citizens to protect themselves,” presumably by not allowing for any new gun laws. He said House lawmakers are “deeply concerned” about the situation in Maine and that it’s “not the time” to talk about legislation.

Advertisement

His critics on X let him have it:

Partial list of countries that don’t have a problem with the “human heart”: Canada, England, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Switzerland, France, Spain, Ireland, Portugal, https://t.co/qBYb5C6Rsn — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) October 27, 2023

How many rounds can the human heart fire per minute?



Every country has people with 'bad hearts.' But we're the only developed country where daily massacres are a routine part of life.



It's the guns. But they know that, and they don't care. https://t.co/2OVAbK9wXW — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) October 27, 2023

Can't legislate the human heart dumbass but you sure as hell can legislate guns. https://t.co/UwmvkHPVdq — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) October 27, 2023

Yeah, the human hearts that are too chickenshit to make red flag laws or mandatory background checks to take guns away from domestic abusers, felons, and people who are actively psychotic. https://t.co/gI5arqdYdu — Emily Deans MD (@evolutionarypsy) October 27, 2023

The mourners can rest easy knowing the problem is the human heart. https://t.co/HM19xGTbBl — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 27, 2023

Advertisement

As a doctor, I can attest that a human heart does NOT commit mass murder.🤬 https://t.co/540LbhiIvp — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) October 27, 2023

Yes, it keeps stopping when it gets a bullet in it. https://t.co/Af1B51V3P1 — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) October 27, 2023

I agree with Johnson. The problem is heart. More specifically, it's lacking the tiny sliver of heart required to choose children's lives and fellow humans over campaign donations. https://t.co/nuiC7eFmtW — Josh Moon 🇺🇸 (@Josh_Moon) October 27, 2023

Yeah guns often stop the human heart you dumbfuck https://t.co/KNnvAA7BqN — The Jay Agenda (@JayJurden) October 27, 2023