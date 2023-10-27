‘It’s The F**king Weapons’: Democrat Gives New GOP Speaker Blunt Fact-Check On Guns

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) immediately reverted to conservative platitudes on gun control ― and his Democratic colleagues stepped in with a fact-check.
“At the end of the day, the problem is the human heart,” Johnson told Fox News host Sean Hannity one day after a gunman killed at least 18 people and injured dozens more in Maine. “It’s not guns, it’s not the weapons.”
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) issued a terse reply on X.
“It’s actually the fucking weapons,” he wrote.
Other Democratic lawmakers also fired back:
Johnson also said Republicans will defend “the right of the citizens to protect themselves,” presumably by not allowing for any new gun laws. He said House lawmakers are “deeply concerned” about the situation in Maine and that it’s “not the time” to talk about legislation.
His critics on X let him have it: