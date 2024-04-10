Mike Johnson Responds To Marjorie Taylor Greene's Ouster Threat

LOADING ERROR LOADING

WASHINGTON ― House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) offered a detailed rebuttal Wednesday to the case for taking his gavel away.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has threatened to force a vote of no confidence in Johnson’s speakership because he has avoided government shutdowns by allowing the House to vote on funding bills that passed with Democratic votes.

Advertisement

During a press conference, Johnson told reporters that shutting down the government would cause “chaos” in Congress and exacerbate some of the same real-world problems Republicans have said are entirely President Joe Biden’s fault.

He went on to list some of the issues that could happen in an extended government shutdown, including people’s flights getting canceled, as well as Border Patrol agents, Transportation Security Administration agents and U.S. troops not getting paid.

“We can’t have large sections of the border being totally unpatrolled,” Johnson said. “Some of them are right now. We can’t not pay Border Patrol agents.”

It was Johnson’s most forceful response to Greene and the other Republicans who’ve faulted him for not driving a harder bargain with Democrats, who control the Senate and the White House and are equal partners in the legislative process. Greene and some of her colleagues think Democrats should have less input on lawmaking.

Advertisement

Johnson said he considered Greene a friend, that they don’t disagree “on any matter of philosophy” and that they’re both conservatives. Where they do disagree, however, Johnson suggested, is on “reality.”

“Here’s the reality that we have to remind everybody ― and you all know in the room because you’re here every day, but some people back home don’t realize ― we have the smallest majority in U.S. history,” he said.

.@SpeakerJohnson on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's threat to bring motion to vacate the chair: "It would be chaos in the House. So, Marjorie and I are going to visit later today." pic.twitter.com/9S9w7WlUsh — CSPAN (@cspan) April 10, 2024

“And at the same time, we Republicans only have that majority in the one House,” he continued. “We don’t have it in the Senate, obviously, where Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are in charge. And we obviously don’t have the White House right now. That’s a Democrat there too.”

In a letter on Tuesday to her colleagues, Greene suggested that if Johnson had bargained more aggressively with Democrats, Republicans “could have at least secured the border,” “taken out funding for abortion” and even defunded the Justice Department’s prosecution of former President Donald Trump. If Trump is convicted, Greene said, it would mean a “death sentence” for him. (Trump is not charged with any crimes punishable by death.)

Advertisement

“A death sentence for President Trump is precisely what the Democrats want,” Greene wrote. “They want him dead, and our power of appropriations could have stopped it, but Speaker Johnson didn’t even try.”

Johnson returned to the word reality again and again during his three-minute explanation of how the government works when different branches and chambers of Congress are controlled by opposing parties.

“Because of that reality, we are not going to be able to do big transformational changes that we’d like, that we know are necessary,” he said. “For example, the budget and spending, we’re not going to get all of our priorities. We will never get 100% of what we want and believe is necessary for the country, because that’s the reality. It’s a matter of math in the Congress — the numbers, the votes that are available.”

As for partially shutting down the government by allowing funding to lapse, Johnson said doing so would be bad for Republicans.

“All the things that the government does would come to a grinding halt. That would put a lot of pressure on the American people, the American economy at a very desperate time,” he said, adding, “I don’t think that it would be helpful to us from a political standpoint for the Republican Party to continue to govern to maintain keep, and then grow our majority in November.”

Advertisement

When Republicans threw out Johnson’s predecessor, former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in October, the ouster resulted in three weeks of internal wrangling and no legislating whatsoever before Republicans settled on Johnson as their new speaker. If they did it again, Johnson said, “It would be chaos in the house.”

Johnson said he would meet with Greene later on Wednesday. Greene did not sound impressed after the meeting, telling reporters, “I got a lot of excuses.”

Greene told HuffPost that although she highlighted a spy reform bill and funding for Ukraine as things Johnson might do that could cause her to force a vote on her motion to vacate the speakership, she would not automatically do so.

“I’m not drawing a red line or saying a trigger or put a date out,” she said. “I respect my conference.”

Support HuffPost Our 2024 Coverage Needs You Your Loyalty Means The World To Us At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone. Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall. Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way. Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read. As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls. Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support. Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all. Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read. Dear HuffPost Reader Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone. The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor? Dear HuffPost Reader Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone. The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circumstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you’ll consider contributing to HuffPost once more. Support HuffPost Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.