Mike Johnson's Puzzling Facial Expressions Are The Meme Of The Night At SOTU Address

President Joe Biden had a co-star during his State of the Union address on Thursday evening: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).
Or rather, House Speaker Mike Johnson’s face.
Johnson unexpectedly rose to his position just over four months ago, after the GOP conference booted then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the various favorites to replace him each failed to catch on.
If Thursday night was any indication, Johnson’s still working out some aspects of the job ― including how to react when in the background of a lengthy televised speech.
Johnson seemed to nod at unexpected times, and displayed a range of looks that alternated from sleepy to saddened to smirking. Overall, the House speaker gave off a very different vibe than his recent predecessors.
His critics on X took notice:
Mike Johnson looks very disappointed in your browser history.— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson looks like the ventriloquist went to take a leak and just left the dummy there on the chair— Paul Provenza (@PaulProvenza) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson squirms in his seat as President Biden calls out his election lies. pic.twitter.com/epfy52spEt— Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson looks like a worried lego— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) March 8, 2024
Hooo boy. Mike Johnson does NOT have a poker face. Nodding a bit when POTUS attacks Trump for telling Putin to do whatever the hell he wants to NATO allies. #SOTU— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson looks like he agrees with everything Biden is saying.— Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) March 8, 2024
mike johnson looks like a dad who perpetually isn’t mad, just disappointed pic.twitter.com/vVpfux2iFk— Machmud Makhmudov (@__machmud) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson should have practiced his non-expression face in front of a mirror. He doesn’t know what the hell to do right now.— Stephanie Cutter (@stefcutter) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson looks as uncomfortable as if he's waiting for his son to go through his online porn report— Eddie Vale (@evale72) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson looks like the kid whose parents forgot him at school. pic.twitter.com/844olzfMpN— Bob Phillips (@BobTheSuit) March 8, 2024
I swear, Mike Johnson looks like a desperately constipated Keebler Elf. #StateOfTheUnion— Eugene V. Belitsky 🇺🇦 (@Jhenya_Belitsky) March 8, 2024
Speaker Mike Johnson looks like one of the kids in Dead Poets Society who Robin Williams just couldn’t reach.— Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) March 8, 2024
Watching the awkwardness of Mike Johnson’s face could be it’s own separate livestream #StateOfTheUnion— Michael Gibbons 📷🏴🇺🇦 (@Michaellgibbons) March 8, 2024
Why does Mike Johnson look like a sad muppet? #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/2layniAGxR— Ben Anderson👨🏻💻 (@BenAndersonUT) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson looks like his wife just found his browser history.— Just Elizabeth Again (@SylnaZhinka) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson’s resting Handmaid’s face is so very annoying. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/b0el56t9K3— Prof. Tonya M. Evans | #CEOofME (@IPProfEvans) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson looks like he wishes he was at the dentist with a drill in his mouth.— Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson has absolutely no idea what to do with his face. #SOTU2024— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) March 8, 2024
Is it me or does Speaker Mike Johnson look like Milhouse? pic.twitter.com/HG4bnwlIDQ— 🔥PrConservative🇺🇸🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@pr_conservative) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson looks constipated. Is he okay? 🤣 #SOTU #SOTU2024 pic.twitter.com/5NYHdkYhD8— Jonathan Harris (@JonHarrisNews) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson looks like a wax figure with too much blush.— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson looks like he just got called into the HR office inside the Keebler Elf tree. pic.twitter.com/Ap006BDzGN— Beth (@MrsStinkFingers) March 8, 2024
“I know some of you voted against it (the bipartisan infrastructure act), but you’re sure cheering on that money coming in.”— Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) March 8, 2024
Mike Johnson’s face appears to be stuck between a smirk and constipation.
Live look at Mike Johnson... pic.twitter.com/iI0svOOKJM— JenniDG (@JenniDG) March 8, 2024
I can’t take my eyes off Mike Johnson. I’m not sure how he’s supposed to react to his party being called out on the carpet, but I’m pretty sure it’s not looking vaguely “not angry, just disappointed.”— Aaron Kablack (@kablackquois) March 8, 2024
