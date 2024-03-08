PoliticsJoe Biden Kevin McCarthyMike Johnson

Mike Johnson's Puzzling Facial Expressions Are The Meme Of The Night At SOTU Address

Critics mocked the House speaker's odd reactions during the president's speech.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

President Joe Biden had a co-star during his State of the Union address on Thursday evening: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

Or rather, House Speaker Mike Johnson’s face.

Johnson unexpectedly rose to his position just over four months ago, after the GOP conference booted then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the various favorites to replace him each failed to catch on.

If Thursday night was any indication, Johnson’s still working out some aspects of the job ― including how to react when in the background of a lengthy televised speech.

Johnson seemed to nod at unexpected times, and displayed a range of looks that alternated from sleepy to saddened to smirking. Overall, the House speaker gave off a very different vibe than his recent predecessors.

His critics on X took notice:

