GOP Lawmaker Rips Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Bunch Of Hogwash' Letter To Republicans

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) tore into fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday after the Georgia lawmaker sent a blistering letter to colleagues in her attempt to build support for ousting House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).
“Look, I think it’s a bunch of hogwash,” Lawler told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “I mean, at the end of the day here, the American people elected a House Republican majority to govern. To serve as a check and balance on the Biden administration. Not to fight amongst ourselves.”
He said it was “mind-boggling to me” that Greene would file a motion to vacate Johnson’s speakership after what happened in October.
“To say that Mike Johnson is not a conservative? I would hate to know what she thinks of me then,” Lawler added.
Former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost his speaker’s gavel in October after a far-right faction of his caucus used the same maneuver and forced a vote. It took several weeks of disarray for Republicans to coalesce and elect Johnson as the new speaker.
Greene has not initiated a vote. When she filed the motion last month, she said it was a warning after Johnson worked with Democrats to pass appropriations bills in order to keep the government open.
In her letter Tuesday, she laid out a series of grievances against Johnson, accusing him of “serving the Democrats and the Biden administration and helping them achieve their policies that are destroying our country.”
Johnson has indicated he plans this week to advance an aid package for Ukraine in its war against Russia, which many hard-right members of his caucus, including Greene, are staunchly opposed to.
Greene suggested to CNN last week that funding Ukraine could be her trigger to move forward with her push to oust Johnson, calling it “one of the most egregious things that he can do.”