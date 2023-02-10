What's Hot

PoliticsSocial SecurityMike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee Skewered Over Fake Shock When Biden Accuses GOP Of Targeting Social Security

The man who vowed to pull Social Security "up from the roots" acts aghast when Biden says Republicans are working toward jettisoning the vital program.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is becoming a Twitter poster boy thanks to his feigned look of utter disbelief when President Joe Biden accused the Republicans of aiming to destroy Social Security during his State of the Union address.

The fake faces Lee cranked out were a particular tour de force given that he has also been captured on video flatly vowing to destroy Social Security — and Medicare and Medicaid. He has declared it’s his “objective” as senator to “pull” Social Security “up from the roots and get rid” of it.

Other Republicans booed Biden’s comments, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) shouted out “liar” in possibly the cringiest moment of the SOTU, even though several GOP lawmakers are strategizing to undermine Social Security.

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch posted juxtaposed scenes of Lee’s pretend reaction and his earlier speech, which drew a flood of attacks. Followers loved the “gotcha” grab.

