GOP Senator Says Having More 'American Babies' Is The Solution To Climate Change

The Green New Deal is a set of policy proposals focused on job creation through the development of the U.S. renewable energy sector. The plan aims to ensure that all Americans have “a job with a family-sustaining wage, adequate family and medical leave, paid vacations, and retirement security.”

The resolution also seeks to reduce greenhouse gases emitted by the agricultural sector ― factory farms account for a large percentage of methane emissions ― but it does not call for the elimination of cows, as many Republicans have claimed. Critics of the proposal also falsely contend that it calls for a ban on airplanes.

Lee displayed an image of “Star Wars” hero Luke Skywalker riding a tauntaun on the icy planet of Hoth, jokingly suggesting that Alaskans would have to ride the snow-adapted creatures because of Green New Deal air travel restrictions. He then showed a picture of superhero Aquaman riding a giant seahorse, suggesting that Hawaiians would need to ride them to reach the mainland for the same reasons.