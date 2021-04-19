Mike Lindell Gets Pranked By Foul-Mouthed Caller Pretending To Be Trump

The website launch has been notoriously glitchy, according to Newsweek, with lots of crashes and people unable to get to the home page.

That hasn’t stopped Lindell from hosting what is being billed as a 48-hour “FRANK-a-thon,” and it hasn’t stopped him from getting trolled, according to Salon’s Zachary Petrizzo.

Things are only getting worse for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as he attempts to hold a 48 hours "FRANK-a-thon" event - as he is now being trolled by callers who apparently got ahold of his phone number. pic.twitter.com/IxHdXGVGMR — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) April 19, 2021

One caller got through by claiming to be Trump ― a very foul-mouthed Trump.

“Hello everyone,” the fake Trump said.

Lindell, who bent his body over the speaker where the voice was emanating, got excited.

“Aw, we have the president here ― our real president everyone,” Lindell exclaimed. “Hello, Mr. President!”

Sadly for Lindell, the person claiming to be the president didn’t respond in kind.

“MacronShow.com, bitches! MacronShow.com!”

Mike Lindell was just duped into thinking Trump was calling into the program. pic.twitter.com/VUMy1etNA3 — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) April 19, 2021

Ron Blackman, who tweets as @JamesWinder and who hosts the British podcast “The Macron Show,” later took credit on Twitter for the prank call, and told HuffPost that Lindell deserves whatever he gets.

“He’s totally asking for it, spreading constant lies about vaccines and voter fraud,” Winder said. “He’s a narcissist and a fraudster spreading poisonous information to people. I feel I’m doing a duty by wasting his time and embarrassing him.” Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit over spreading falsehoods about election security in 2020.

The prank call may have been short, but many Twitter users found it very satisfying.

God I love the internet. https://t.co/oXCtINjUao — Sam Roberts (@notsam) April 19, 2021

we should tax rich people more since they have money to waste on things like this https://t.co/QSmAhC8yPO — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 19, 2021

Stick to pillows man https://t.co/IshkGxse1C — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) April 19, 2021