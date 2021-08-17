Mike Lindell's War With Fox News Heats Up With Attack On Hannity, Ingraham

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s war with Fox News is heating up as he launched yet another attack on the right-wing network where he was once a fixture both in ads and as a guest on its shows.

“Where’s Fox? Where’s Fox?” he demanded, weeks after pulling his once-ubiquitous ads from the network. “Fox, you need to step it up and help save our country!”

Speaking with the right-wing OAN network, Lindell was still angry with Fox News for its decision last month not to air ads for his “Cyber Symposium” event, which he claimed would feature evidence of fraud in the 2020 election.

It did not, and even one of Lindell’s own experts called the so-called evidence “a turd.”

But Lindell called out Fox News over it, specifically naming network hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

“The truth is, you’re not saying anything on your show,” he ranted at Hannity. “Neither are you, Laura.”

He was a little less harsh toward Tucker Carlson, although he did get the name wrong.

“Trucker tried a few times to talk about the 2020 election, I give him some credit,” he said.

The failed soothsayer ― who had previously predicted that Donald Trump would somehow be swept back into office on Aug. 13 ― was once a loyal advertiser on Fox News. He stuck with Carlson even as other advertisers pulled their spots in response to the host’s increasingly extremist, racist and xenophobic rhetoric.

The New York Times said last year that as of midway through 2020, MyPillow spots had made up more than a third of the $75 million in ads spent on Carlson’s show.

But he said last month it was all over, telling The Daily Beast that he had no plans to ever advertise on the network again.