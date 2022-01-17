Lindell faces a $1.3 billion libel suit from Dominion Voting Systems over his election fraud claims.

The company also named Lindell in billion-dollar litigation against Fox News, which repeatedly hosted guests like the pillow magnate that falsely claimed the company helped steal the presidency from Trump.

Another technology company, Smartmatic, also sued Fox News over election fraud claims. Following that legal threat last February, the conservative network aired a news package debunking claims that had been made on its airwaves.