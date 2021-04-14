MyPillow Guy's New 'Free Speech' Website Has A Glaringly Ironic Flaw Already

MyPillow boss Mike Lindell is launching his own social media website this week that he says will be all about free speech.

Except it’s not.

Lindell’s new platform, called Frank, will not only ban certain words but also won’t allow users to insult his deity.

“You’re not going to be able to swear. There will be four words for sure you can’t say. You can’t say the c-word, the n-word, the f-word and you can’t use God’s name in vain,” he said in a video interview posted online. “What a concept!”

Lindell claimed incorrectly that this is part of the Constitution’s definition of free speech in the interview, posted on YouTube by Right Wing Watch.

“Another thing you can’t do in there is totally defame someone,” said Lindell, who is being sued for libel for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems.

Lindell is among a number of far-right figures who were banned from Twitter this year for violating the platform’s civic integrity policy ― specifically by repeating lies about last year’s election, including promoting conspiracy theories about Dominion.

He was also photographed at the White House in January with documents urging then-President Donald Trump to declare martial law and engage the U.S. military to block the results of the November presidential election.

Lindell’s website is supposed to launch on Friday.