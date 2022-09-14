Hardee's Subtly Drags Mike Lindell On Twitter To ... Sell Biscuits

Hardee's Logo/ MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Hardee's/Getty

Hardee’s fast food chain attempted to use Mike Lindell to make some more dough on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the MyPillow CEO and election denier claimed on his talk show that FBI agents seized his cellphone while he was in the drive-thru at a Hardee’s in Mankato, Minnesota.

Lindell said “all different models” of cars with FBI agents surrounded his vehicle after a Hardee’s employer told him to “pull ahead” and wait for his order to be completed.

Advertisement

“I said, ‘My whole company, I run five companies off that. I don’t have a computer. My hearing aids run off this. Everything runs off my phone,’” Lindell said on his show, “The Lindell Report.”

“I said, ‘If I don’t give it to ya, will you arrest me then?’ ... I’m going, ‘Are you kidding me? You’re not getting my phone.’”

Lindell continues to allege without evidence the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. His claims on Tuesday came just as the Justice Department reportedly issued roughly 40 subpoenas in the last week connected to people with knowledge of Trump and his team’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential results prior to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The agents not only got his phone, but Hardee’s ― which is known as Carl’s Jr. in the western part of the country ― got a chance to make social media hay for their biscuits by capitalizing on his rant.

Advertisement

Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits. — Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022

Twitter users ate it up.

I swear the first thing I did when I saw the news about the Mypillow guy getting searched was Google Hardee's - then had to Google what the hell "charbroiling" was but gotta say I'm not convinced https://t.co/V40h2hgiNS — Matei Rosca (@mateirosca) September 14, 2022

This really captures the zeitgeist of America in 2022 https://t.co/tviQ8k1dDW — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) September 14, 2022

"Pillowy" is a very judicious choice of words https://t.co/zZMl3isVVs — Greg Walters (@thegregwalters) September 14, 2022

Probably the first time in history that social media marketing ploy has intersected with a Justice Department investigation related to a former president of the United States: https://t.co/cIQe5QlXsb — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 14, 2022

Advertisement

Explain what's happening here to your 2015 self. https://t.co/WOA5BgIJrO — Steve Koczela (@skoczela) September 14, 2022

More importantly what's your stance on 9/11? https://t.co/E0Ap762UmX — Boo Curtis 🎃👻 (@DrewCurtis) September 14, 2022

MIKE LINDELL: The FBI seized my phone at a Hardee's.



HARDEE'S: Always be closing. https://t.co/EDjAC22VPq — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) September 14, 2022