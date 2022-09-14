Hardee's Subtly Drags Mike Lindell On Twitter To ... Sell Biscuits

Hardee’s fast food chain attempted to use Mike Lindell to make some more dough on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the MyPillow CEO and election denier claimed on his talk show that FBI agents seized his cellphone while he was in the drive-thru at a Hardee’s in Mankato, Minnesota.
Lindell said “all different models” of cars with FBI agents surrounded his vehicle after a Hardee’s employer told him to “pull ahead” and wait for his order to be completed.
“I said, ‘My whole company, I run five companies off that. I don’t have a computer. My hearing aids run off this. Everything runs off my phone,’” Lindell said on his show, “The Lindell Report.”
“I said, ‘If I don’t give it to ya, will you arrest me then?’ ... I’m going, ‘Are you kidding me? You’re not getting my phone.’”
Lindell continues to allege without evidence the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. His claims on Tuesday came just as the Justice Department reportedly issued roughly 40 subpoenas in the last week connected to people with knowledge of Trump and his team’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential results prior to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The agents not only got his phone, but Hardee’s ― which is known as Carl’s Jr. in the western part of the country ― got a chance to make social media hay for their biscuits by capitalizing on his rant.
Twitter users ate it up.