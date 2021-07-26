Mike Lindell Confirms He Has No Understanding Of U.S. Constitution

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell proved Monday that he has no understanding of the U.S. Constitution or the presidential line of succession.
It happened during an interview with Steve Bannon on Real America’s Voice when Lindell doubled down on his dubious conspiracy theory that Trump’s lies will be proven true on Aug. 13 (yes, it’s a Friday).
Lindell insisted that after the U.S. Supreme Court sees his compelling evidence of election fraud at an upcoming “symposium,” “Biden and Harris would say, ‘Hey, we’re here to protect the country’ and resign!”
He added: “I’m serious! If you have any moral character about you, we’re all in this together. And this was an attack, and you’re going to see that at the symposium.”
There are some issues with Lindell’s contention, and not just the fact that more than 50 cases alleging presidential election fraud have been thrown out of court.
No, Lindell appears to think that if President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris suddenly resign, then Donald Trump would be declared president again by default. In reality, the Constitution is clear that if a president and vice president are both unable to fulfill their terms, the speaker of the House of Representatives becomes the new chief executive. That would be California Democrat Nancy Pelosi.
As you might expect, Twitter users were having a field day with it, so much so that President Pelosi became a trending term.
Some people offered their own fake facts to make up for the ones used by Lindell.
Some had theories about why Lindell was so adamant about promoting his wackadoodle conspiracy theory.
Some offered Lindell a suggestion about how to avoid being humiliated when his B.S. claims don’t come to pass.