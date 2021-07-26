Mike Lindell Confirms He Has No Understanding Of U.S. Constitution

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell proved Monday that he has no understanding of the U.S. Constitution or the presidential line of succession.

It happened during an interview with Steve Bannon on Real America’s Voice when Lindell doubled down on his dubious conspiracy theory that Trump’s lies will be proven true on Aug. 13 (yes, it’s a Friday).

Lindell insisted that after the U.S. Supreme Court sees his compelling evidence of election fraud at an upcoming “symposium,” “Biden and Harris would say, ‘Hey, we’re here to protect the country’ and resign!”

He added: “I’m serious! If you have any moral character about you, we’re all in this together. And this was an attack, and you’re going to see that at the symposium.”

There are some issues with Lindell’s contention, and not just the fact that more than 50 cases alleging presidential election fraud have been thrown out of court.

No, Lindell appears to think that if President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris suddenly resign, then Donald Trump would be declared president again by default. In reality, the Constitution is clear that if a president and vice president are both unable to fulfill their terms, the speaker of the House of Representatives becomes the new chief executive. That would be California Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

As you might expect, Twitter users were having a field day with it, so much so that President Pelosi became a trending term.

I swear to God this video isn’t doctored. It’s Mike Lindell, St. Hair Dye of The Pillow, expecting a return of Trump because he thinks Biden and Harris would resign - without realizing that the Speaker of the House would then become POTUS 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lAEBp94Vd0 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 26, 2021

Basic civics--by basic, I mean around 7th grade in an okay public school system, even earlier in better ones--tells us that would result in President Nancy Pelosi. Heartening to see Mike Lindell champion the first woman president of these United States. https://t.co/P9guMUD0NZ — Robert Caruso (@robertcaruso) July 26, 2021

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is not at all insane, predicts Trump will return to the presidency when Biden and Harris resign after seeing the "evidence" from his symposium.



Under that scenario, Nancy Pelosi would become President, not Trump. https://t.co/EH79Q5bWS6 — Bryan Schott (@SchottHappens) July 26, 2021

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, extremely confused over the line of succession to the president, told me this afternoon that Nancy Pelosi wouldn't have to resign (following Biden and Harris) because she wasn't a part of the "cyber attack." — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 26, 2021

Some people offered their own fake facts to make up for the ones used by Lindell.

Mike Lindell believes that if Biden and Harris resign, that means Donald Trump becomes president.



Sorry Mike, but actually if the president and vice president resign, the new president is then picked from the remaining unprotected players in the NHL expansion draft. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) July 26, 2021

Mike Lindell just announced that new episodes of the Cosby Show will start airing on NBC next week — Dave Sirus (Brick) (@DaveSirus) July 26, 2021

Some had theories about why Lindell was so adamant about promoting his wackadoodle conspiracy theory.

Mike Lindell detailed in his memoir just an absolutely wild number of head injuries and I think about that a lot on days when he trends — Meredith Haggerty (@manymanywords) July 26, 2021

Some offered Lindell a suggestion about how to avoid being humiliated when his B.S. claims don’t come to pass.

Mike Lindell is making the classic William Miller/Harold Camping/Marian Keech mistake of throwing out a specific date for when the Bullshit Event will take place, rather than adopting the QAnon style claim that the Bullshit Event will happen merely "soon" or "next week." pic.twitter.com/PopP8oGpfS — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) July 26, 2021