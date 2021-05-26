MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was reportedly given the boot from an event for Republican governors late Tuesday night.

Politico reported that Lindell had picked up his credentials for the Republican Governors Association meeting in Nashville only to be told he was not welcome at any official RGA events.

“These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member,” an unnamed source told the website.

Stephen Maturen via Getty Images

Right-wing commentator Todd Starnes confirmed the report on Twitter, saying Lindell told him that his VIP credentials and pass had been revoked.

Earlier in the day, Lindell said he was planning to confront two Republican governors at the event: Brian Kemp of Georgia and Doug Ducey of Arizona. Former President Donald Trump lost both states in November, causing him to attack the governors and spew wild and disproven conspiracy theories about the election in those states.

People like Lindell have bought into the big lie and continue to push it forward.

“I don’t know how you sleep well at night, Doug,” Lindell said on Steve Bannon’s podcast. “And Kemp’s even worse.”

Kemp, Lindell insisted without evidence, is “hiding something.”

“I hope I get him one-on-one tonight, him and Doug, and be able to say, ‘Why, why would you do this to America?’” Lindell said. He also suggested the two governors may have a chance at “saving grace” if they would just believe his conspiracy theories.

According to Starnes, Lindell blamed the two governors for his ejection from the RGA event.

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Lindell for libel for $1.3 billion over his debunked claims of voter fraud. He is also among a number of far-right figures banned from Twitter for violating the platform’s civic integrity policy with those conspiracy theories. Lindell recently launched his own “free speech” platform in retaliation but has already made it clear he won’t allow speech he doesn’t like.