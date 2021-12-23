MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell apparently had time to invent a new product while falsely blaming Donald Trump’s election loss on voting machines and getting sued for it. (Watch the video below.)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday posted a spoof of Lindell (played by James Adomian) promoting the gift idea “just in time for the non-Jewish holidays”: a plush doll called Mike Lindoll.

And it’s the perfect toy for children of wacko reactionaries. The clip shows one kid pulling the string and the doll proclaiming: “A liberal war on Christmas is being funded by homosexual bitcoins.”