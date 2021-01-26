People on Twitter did nothing to cushion the blow for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell following his permanent suspension from the social media platform for spreading election conspiracy lies.

Lindell, a staunch ally of Donald Trump who continues falsely claiming the former president won the 2020 election, was booted from Twitter late Monday for “repeated violations” of the company’s civic integrity policy. Trump was banned earlier this month for inciting violence.

The bedtime-themed puns flowed in response to Lindell’s ouster:

Mike Lindell has been banned from Twitter.

Is he crying into his "My Pillow"? — Victor (@BarryVictor5) January 26, 2021

Okay...here it comes: he made his bed, now he must lie in MyPillow. — Chase (@MissDarkFaerie) January 26, 2021

And as I turn out my light for bed time, I’ll have sweet dreams knowing that Mike Lindell is weeping into his stupid pillow. — Nancy Hadgisava 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@NHadgisava) January 26, 2021

No need to buy his pillow. We can all sleep better knowing he got the boot on social media. Sweet dreams 😴. — Dean Stone (@VoiceofVictory) January 26, 2021

"Twitter smothers MyPillow account" — James (@JimmyGreenthum1) January 26, 2021

I rest my pillow case — Alison Reisel (@Alihoooooops) January 26, 2021

Tear stuffed pillows are the most comfortable — Mercury (@mercuryroad) January 26, 2021

I’m serious. Mike Lindell getting suspended from Twitter will actually help me sleep tonight. — Lies Radicalize (@bujeeboo) January 26, 2021

Does anyone know if he’s crying in his pillow? pic.twitter.com/4cB0ZrhaJL — Fozzie.Bear 🐼 (@FozzieBear88) January 26, 2021

Twitter told Him to get stuffed — Garland must do Coup Ind. Counsel as 1st action (@DavidWolanski) January 26, 2021

Goodnight Mr Pillow! Mike Lindell has been suspended on Twitter. We'll all sleep a bit better now. 😴 🌙 — Cathy C (@cali_cathy) January 26, 2021

Well now I will have the best night sleep in the whole wide world — DwightBorden 🇨🇦 (@DwightBorden) January 26, 2021

The MyPillow guy is frantically trying to remember his MySpace password. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) January 26, 2021

Sweet dreams Mike Lindell pic.twitter.com/L8b21Ha0or — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) January 26, 2021

That must be a hard PILLow to swallow. 🤣😂 — Brad Richter (@bradrichtertv) January 26, 2021

No one said the insurrection would be comfy 😂 — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) January 26, 2021

No more pillow talk...



Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow guy Mike Lindell’s account after he continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.https://t.co/oZlSQbWh9I pic.twitter.com/KnTo7rXUkx — Kristian (@ursusmiratus) January 26, 2021

Visit his new website at MyPillow.CON. — Dori Isaacson (@isaacson_dori) January 26, 2021