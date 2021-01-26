People on Twitter did nothing to cushion the blow for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell following his permanent suspension from the social media platform for spreading election conspiracy lies.
Lindell, a staunch ally of Donald Trump who continues falsely claiming the former president won the 2020 election, was booted from Twitter late Monday for “repeated violations” of the company’s civic integrity policy. Trump was banned earlier this month for inciting violence.
The bedtime-themed puns flowed in response to Lindell’s ouster:
