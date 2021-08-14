Mike Lindell's 'Attack' Story Gets Weirder: Now He Says It Was An Aggressive Selfie Seeker

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Mike Lindell described very weird encounter at a Sioux Falls hotel during his odd Cyber Symposium.

Like his outlandish tales of baseless election fraud, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s story about being “attacked” in a South Dakota hotel by a mysterious member of antifa is getting weirder and weirder.

Now, Lindell claims he was confronted by an aggressive selfie seeker, who stuck a finger in him somewhere, which caused “piercing pain” as they posed for a photo late Wednesday, the second day of his bizarre 72-hour Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls.

“I was attacked taking a picture,” he said Thursday on the conservative program “Flashpoint,” which runs on Rumble. “You know what, I’m not going to let the devil win. I took pictures with every single person here.”

Really.

#MikeLindell explains the incident when somebody physically attacked him at his hotel. pic.twitter.com/upCDirdxzg — Agent Brandoe The PipeHitter (@BYounger13) August 13, 2021

Lindell recounted that two “guys kinda ran down the thing by the elevator” in his hotel, and one said, ‘Can I get a picture?’” But Lindell said he wasn’t running “like a fan; it was just something different.”

Then the other guy “put his arm around and stuck his finger, it was so much pressure,” Lindell said, without specifying exactly where the “finger” was.

“I just knew if I did anything there was something more coming,” Lindell added. “He jammed it in where it was just piercing pain,” he said in the interview, which was first reported by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Yet Lindell never let on that he was uncomfortable, nor, apparently did he move away or shift his weight to get away from the finger. “I acted like I didn’t feel anything,” he said.

“I think it was a set up,” explained Lindell, who was convinced the guys were trying to get him into some kind of compromising pose. He said when he got to his hotel room he “doubled over” in pain.

The police came, and “you know,” he added.

Police told The Associated Press that they took a report Thursday morning of an assault at a hotel the previous night, but refused to specify the location, victim or discuss any details. No one was taken to the hospital, police said.

Lindell told his symposium audience Thursday that he had been attacked. “I’m okay. It hurts a little bit,” Lindell said. “I just want everyone to know all the evil that’s out there.” He said later the attack was carried out by antifa.

Lindell had promised his audience that he would finally reveal proof for his repeated claims that the presidential election was somehow rigged by the Chinese. But he had nothing.

The “evidence” he discussed was described by one of his own experts as a “turd.”

We spent the week with Mike Lindell in South Dakota where he... did not prove the election was stolen by China.



Produced by @DoctorGuff pic.twitter.com/RYf1o3YmAJ — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 13, 2021