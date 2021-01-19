Dominion Voting Systems, an election technology company, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, last month over his effort to undercut the results of the 2020 election and spread misinformation about the race which saw President Donald Trump lose by more than 7 million votes.

Lawyers representing the company sent Lindell and more than 150 others cease-and-desist notices last month as Trump and his allies continued to spread lies about the election, even after every state had certified President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.

Lindell is a prominent Republican donor and backer of the president and was seen at the White House last week with notes that appeared to reference “martial law” (the White House said he briefly met with Trump, but nothing came from the event).

He has been one of Trump’s most vocal defenders and has continued to stand by his side even after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Lindell appeared on conservative media after the attack — which left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer — and made false accusations that left-leaning antifa protesters had infiltrated the group. The mob was, in fact, made up of pro-Trump rioters and their actions were fanned by the president himself.

Dominion said in its letter it took umbrage with Lindell’s continual claims, saying they were patently false while promising “imminent” legal action for his “conspiratorial” efforts.

“Despite your repeated promises — not to mention your considerable and costly efforts to bankroll a so-called investigation into Dominion — you have failed to identify a scintilla of credible evidence that even suggests that Dominion is somehow involved in a global conspiracy to harvest millions of votes in favor of President-elect Biden,” a follow-up letter, obtained by The Washington Post, reads. “Of course, this is because no such evidence exists.”

Lindell told Axios on Monday he welcomed the lawsuit, which he said would give him a mechanism to present evidence supporting his claims.

“I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election,” the executive told the publication.

Dominion also sued the lawyer Sidney Powell this month for more than $1.3 billion in damages. The company said Powell, an ally of the president, was a central figure in the effort to undercut the election results and had orchestrated a “viral disinformation campaign.”

Trump’s last full day in office will be Tuesday. President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.