Aug. 13 will probably be very unlucky for Mike Lindell ― and anyone else who thinks Donald Trump will soon be reinstated as president of the United States.
The MyPillow CEO-turned-conspiracy-theorist is saying that the 13th ― which lands on a Friday, naturally ― is the day all Trump’s false claims about the election being stolen will finally be proven true.
Lindell made the dubious prediction Sunday on the conservative Worldview Weekend Broadcast Network.
“By the morning of Aug. 13, it will be the talk of the world,” Lindell said, imagining that people will be saying, “‘Hurry up! Let’s get this election pulled down, let’s right the right. Let’s get these communists out.’”
Lindell didn’t want to speculate about what would happen to the people supposedly responsible for “stealing” an election that wasn’t actually stolen.
“Right now, the biggest concern is getting this election pulled down,” Lindell said, adding falsely: “Donald Trump won. I mean, it’s pretty simple.”
He also predicted there would be many down-ticket senators who would find changes in the vote totals.
Lindell’s promise that Trump will return to the White House may be catnip to people who can’t believe an unpopular president would lose an election, but it has no basis in reality.
Experts have quipped that “in the same way sharks can’t grow legs on command and stroll onto land,” there is no mechanism for the Supreme Court to overturn a presidential election.
Twitter users also had thoughts, and many of them worried that Lindell’s false claims might inspire other people detached from reality.
Some predicted major disappointment for those who believe Lindell’s bogus claims.
One person tweeted that Aug. 13 is National Kool-Aid Day (though there also appears to be a Kool-Aid Days festival celebrated later in August).
And at least one conservative pundit, speculating about what would happen if President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were to “concede they actually lost,” warned Lindell to be careful what you wish for.