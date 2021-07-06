Aug. 13 will probably be very unlucky for Mike Lindell ― and anyone else who thinks Donald Trump will soon be reinstated as president of the United States.

The MyPillow CEO-turned-conspiracy-theorist is saying that the 13th ― which lands on a Friday, naturally ― is the day all Trump’s false claims about the election being stolen will finally be proven true.

Lindell made the dubious prediction Sunday on the conservative Worldview Weekend Broadcast Network.

“By the morning of Aug. 13, it will be the talk of the world,” Lindell said, imagining that people will be saying, “‘Hurry up! Let’s get this election pulled down, let’s right the right. Let’s get these communists out.’”

Lindell didn’t want to speculate about what would happen to the people supposedly responsible for “stealing” an election that wasn’t actually stolen.

“Right now, the biggest concern is getting this election pulled down,” Lindell said, adding falsely: “Donald Trump won. I mean, it’s pretty simple.”

He also predicted there would be many down-ticket senators who would find changes in the vote totals.

Mike Lindell says by August 13, the talk of the world will be to overturn the election and get the communists out. He also said there will be many down ticket senators that will have different election results. pic.twitter.com/clYG1kMTgx — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 5, 2021

Lindell’s promise that Trump will return to the White House may be catnip to people who can’t believe an unpopular president would lose an election, but it has no basis in reality.

Experts have quipped that “in the same way sharks can’t grow legs on command and stroll onto land,” there is no mechanism for the Supreme Court to overturn a presidential election.

Twitter users also had thoughts, and many of them worried that Lindell’s false claims might inspire other people detached from reality.

We already know through polls that huge majority of Republicans believe lunatic conspiracy theories like this. It's easy to make fun of the pillow dude but are we going to acknowledge that tens of millions of Americans are completely detached from reality? That's very dangerous. https://t.co/nB8WaaSqhe — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) July 6, 2021

Giving a forum to this lunacy based on lies is dangerous because many people continue to believe it. I wonder what he’ll be saying on August 14 - Mike Lindell to Brannon Howse: Trump Reinstated August 13 https://t.co/xZxaaiO1Ln — Jim Moret (@Jimmoret) July 5, 2021

Some predicted major disappointment for those who believe Lindell’s bogus claims.

Im glad Mike Lindell set August 13 as day Trump will be reinstated as President. Why? Simple Trump won't be and Trumpers will cry. And few things bring me as much joy as the tears of Trumpers 😀 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 6, 2021

One person tweeted that Aug. 13 is National Kool-Aid Day (though there also appears to be a Kool-Aid Days festival celebrated later in August).

Of course, what Nostradumbass is saying won’t happen… but the fact that Friday August 13 is LITERALLY National Kool-Aid Day is *chef’s kiss* https://t.co/5OAwvwlIv0 — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 5, 2021

And at least one conservative pundit, speculating about what would happen if President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were to “concede they actually lost,” warned Lindell to be careful what you wish for.

Assuming Biden and Harris were to throw in the towel and concede they actually lost, Mike Lindell’s genius scheme gets us President Pelosi. https://t.co/tBIs9QY03H pic.twitter.com/DZcZpPhX0U — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 6, 2021