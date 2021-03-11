MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Social Media Announcement Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Mike Lindell — the Donald Trump-supporting CEO of MyPillow who was booted from Twitter in January for peddling the ex-president’s 2020 election conspiracy lies — said Wednesday he is setting up his own social media network.

The platform ― called “Vocl” — will be a YouTube-Twitter crossover and launch in a matter of weeks, Lindell told Business Insider.

“It’s not like anything you’ve ever seen,” boasted Lindell, who Dominion Voting Systems is currently suing for $1.3 billion in damages for what the company describes as his “viral disinformation campaign” about voter fraud following the 2020 election.

“It’s all about being able to be vocal again and not to be walking on eggshells,” Lindell added of his incoming platform, which some commentators suggested could become a rival to so-called “free speech” apps Gab or Parler and may even entice ex-President Donald Trump, who was banned from multiple platforms including Twitter for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, into signing up.

While Trump supporters lapped up the news, critics responded with dings and alternative mocking names for the site:

Probably best to sleep on this idea. — Max Lenderman (@maxlenderman) March 11, 2021

Apparently when you install the app for it on your phone it takes over and calls in the military. — Ade (@BillieHill64) March 11, 2021

Soon to be named Dominion Media 🤣🤣 — JustTheFacts USAF🥋🃏 🙏🏾 (@Marshalgonagetu) March 11, 2021

Mike Lindell’s new social media is called Pillow Talk — Chuck Austin (@ChuckleeDoRight) March 10, 2021

If he doesn’t name it “Pillow Talk”... — Occam’s Battleaxe (@OccamsBattleaxe) March 8, 2021