MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Social Media Announcement Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Mike Lindell — the Donald Trump-supporting CEO of MyPillow who was booted from Twitter in January for peddling the ex-president’s 2020 election conspiracy lies — said Wednesday he is setting up his own social media network.
The platform ― called “Vocl” — will be a YouTube-Twitter crossover and launch in a matter of weeks, Lindell told Business Insider.
“It’s not like anything you’ve ever seen,” boasted Lindell, who Dominion Voting Systems is currently suing for $1.3 billion in damages for what the company describes as his “viral disinformation campaign” about voter fraud following the 2020 election.
“It’s all about being able to be vocal again and not to be walking on eggshells,” Lindell added of his incoming platform, which some commentators suggested could become a rival to so-called “free speech” apps Gab or Parler and may even entice ex-President Donald Trump, who was banned from multiple platforms including Twitter for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, into signing up.
