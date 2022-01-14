Mike Lindell In Prison Is A No-Holds-Barred Impression You Must See

The comedian has been getting raves for his impression of the conspiracy-gushing MyPillow CEO, who has falsely blamed voting machines for Donald Trump’s defeat and is getting the stuffing sued out of him for it. This month, Lindell’s phone records were subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 panel.

In his latest bit, Adomian’s Lindell has put himself behind bars because he’s an American and therefore guilty.

“Gosh darn tootin’ I did,” said the fake Lindell, who can’t get Kimmel’s first name straight.

“Everybody’s out to get me, Jerry ― Democrats, Republicans, the Mexicans. Even I’m out to get me!”

Adomian’s Lindell does situps in his cell, drinks his own urine and trades his pillows for cigarettes.

