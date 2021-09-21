MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has a new date for a supposed U.S. Supreme Court case about the 2020 election, which he claims will lead to Donald Trump being reinstated as president.
“You heard it here first because our case is ready,” he said on a podcast run by Trump pardon recipient and former White House aide Steve Bannon.
Ready, but apparently not too ready: He said it’s still about two months off and will go directly to the Supreme Court by Thanksgiving.
He claimed his evidence is so overwhelming that the court will rule unanimously to hear it.
Lindell previously predicted a date in August, and when that didn’t pan out he offered up September.
Now, he’s got a turkey of a target.
“We will have this before the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving,” he declared. “That’s my promise to the people of this country.”
Lindell has made multiple failed predictions for when his case would go to the court and when Trump would return to the White House. He’s also claimed to have evidence of election hacking, but a member of the cyber team he hired dismissed it as “a turd.”
At least two elections security experts have tried to claim the $5 million bounty Lindell has offered for anyone who can disprove his conspiracy theories.
He’s been ducking both of them.
Lindell was once best known for appearing in his own ads for his pillows, but he became a right-wing media sensation due to his close ties to Trump, who has often repeated some of his disproved claims of election fraud.
Those same claims have landed Lindell in legal hot water: He’s being sued for libel by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion.
Twitter users carved up Lindell’s latest claim: