Ohio GOP Lawmaker Hilariously Mocked For Taking Founding Fathers Literally

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation that would turn Washington, D.C., into a state , but some people are protesting the move with potentially dubious claims.

Case in point: Ohio state Rep. Mike Loychik (R) took to Twitter on Thursday to assert that the founding fathers never wanted D.C. to be a state.

It’s true that Washington was made into a separate district rather than a state, but many Twitter users weren’t impressed with Loychik’s argument. They pointed out a whole bunch of things that are an accepted part of American culture that the founders also never intended (and vice versa). Take a look: