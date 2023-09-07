GOP Strategist Shreds ‘Incredibly Stupid' Republican Move That May Wipe Them Out

LOADING ERROR LOADING

GOP strategist Mike Murphy on Wednesday slammed ongoing Republican attempts to impeach Joe Biden, predicting it could lead to a total collapse of the party at the ballot box next year.

It’s an “incredibly stupid idea,” Murphy, a former adviser to Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) and the late Sen. John McCain (Ariz.), told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

Republicans are “losing the opportunity to prosecute President Biden on his performance on the economy,” he said. “But we suffer in my beloved GOP from kind of the banana republic wing.”

And it’s those extremists, particularly in the House, who have “direct mail fundraising operations to feed” who can “hardly wait to do something like that, because it’s in their narrow interests,” he added.

“It’s not in the Republican party’s interests if they want to not get wiped out next year at the polls in November,” said Murphy.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has led the calls in the House to impeach Biden. She’s repeatedly made unfounded accusations about corruption.

