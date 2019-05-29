Missouri Governor Refuses To Budge On Impending Closure Of Last Abortion Clinic

The closure of Missouri’s last operating abortion clinic continues to appear imminent, as Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) insisted that the state won’t renew Planned Parenthood’s operating license unless it meets certain conditions.

“Planned Parenthood has until Friday to comply with state law in order to receive its renewal license. No one is receiving special treatment,” said Parson at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood announced that it would have to shut down the last remaining abortion clinic in Missouri on Friday unless it gets a new license.

If the clinic in St. Louis closes, Missouri would become the first state in the nation without an operating abortion clinic since the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Parson said the state health department has concerns about the care women are receiving at the clinic ever since its inspection in mid-March.

On May 20, the agency notified Planned Parenthood of three issues that could affect its license renewal. The reproductive rights group agreed to address two of them: adding a pelvic exam and addressing who at the clinic provided state-mandated counseling, according to CBS News.

But the state health department said it also had to interview seven doctors who work at the clinic. Planned Parenthood said it could provide interviews with two, but the others weren’t employed by the organization and hadn’t consented to be interviewed.

“We believe that we are entitled to be able talk to those doctors, just like any other agencies when there are violations or deficiencies noted,” Parson said.

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, an OB-GYN with Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, responded to the impending closure in a statement Tuesday.

“Just like the Trump administration and the state politicians they embolden, Missouri Governor Parson’s inspections process has become just another vehicle to intimidate doctors like me and to push abortion care out of reach for patients,” McNicholas said. “None of this has one bit to do with patient health or safety, but rather, banning abortion. State officials continue moving the goal post on abortion providers until we can no longer provide care.”

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood sued to keep operating in the state. Parson warned against any ruling in the group’s favor at this point, saying, “It would be reckless for any judge to grant a temporary restraining order ruling before the state has taken action on a license renewal. No judge should give special treatment to Planned Parenthood in this instance.”

Last week, Parson signed a law banning abortion at eight weeks into pregnancy, with exceptions only for medical emergencies.

Planned Parenthood did not immediately return a request for comment on Parson’s press conference.