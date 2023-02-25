Mike Pence Shades Donald Trump With Line About ‘Respect'

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday reiterated his belief that the GOP would have “better choices than my old running mate” Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

“The times call for different leadership,” Pence told NBC News’ Ali Vitali, in yet another clear bid to distance himself from his former boss.

Voters had told Pence they want to “get back to the policies of the Trump-Pence administration,” he said.

But they also “want to see us and our politics return to the kind of civility and respect that Americans show one another every day,” he added — a clear reference to the former president’s distinctly uncivil discourse.

Watch the video of Pence’s remarks here:

Trump declared his third consecutive run for the White House in November.

He’s since been joined in the race by former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Pence is yet to officially launch a campaign.

“We’re listening, we’re reflecting, we’re talking to firms,” he told Vitali. “By the spring, our family expects to have a very clear sense of our calling.”

Relations soured between Trump and Pence after the latter refused to overturn the 2020 election result, prompting some of the angry Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to call for Pence’s hanging.

Pence said he hasn’t talked to Trump lately.