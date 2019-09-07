Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Mike Pence Is (From) Out Of This World

Jimmy Kimmel on Friday presented his case for why he believes Vice President Mike Pence could be an alien.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” offered multiple examples of what he thought was alien-like behavior from the GOP former Governor of Indiana.

“What happened is, he landed on earth and said ‘take me to your leader’ and somehow he ended up working for him,” Kimmel concluded. “I think this is why he’s so obsessed with the Space Force, he wants to go home.”