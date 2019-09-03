White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere faced backlash Tuesday after he argued Vice President Mike Pence can’t be anti-LGBTQ because he is set to have lunch with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who is gay.
“For all of you who still think our @VP is anti-gay, I point you to his and the @SecondLady’s schedule tomorrow where they will join Taoiseach @LeoVaradkar and his partner Dr. Matthew Barrett for lunch in Ireland,” tweeted Deere, who is gay.
Varadkar is Ireland’s first openly gay leader.
Pence, a conservative Christian, has previously argued that same-sex marriage is a sign of “societal collapse” and as governor of Indiana signed legislation that could legalize discrimination against LGBTQ individuals.
He is in Ireland with second lady Karen Pence.
