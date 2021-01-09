Mike Pence -- But Not Trump -- Will Attend Joe Biden's Inauguration: Reports

Outgoing president Donald Trump may be skipping the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, but his once-loyal lieutenant, Mike Pence, is reportedly expected to attend the event.

Trump said Friday that he won’t be attending his successor’s inauguration; Biden welcomed the news, saying it was “one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on.”

“He’s exceeded even my worst notions about him,” Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware, of Trump. “He is one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America.”

Biden said, however, that he’d welcome Pence to the inauguration.

NBC News and Reuters reported Saturday that the vice president had decided to attend the event.

Reuters Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence greet each other during the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on September 11, 2020.

This is at least the second time this week that Pence ― who has been unwavering in his loyalty to Trump over the past four years ― has publicly broken from the president. Earlier this week, he defied Trump by certifying Biden’s electoral victory.

In a letter to Congress, Pence said ― in direct contradiction to baseless claims made by Trump ― that he did not have the “unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

After the certification of Biden’s victory, Trump raged against Pence on Twitter.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution,” Trump tweeted.

It would end up being one of his final tweets. Trump on Friday was permanently banned from Twitter. A slew of other websites and social media platforms have also restricted his access.

