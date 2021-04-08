Former Vice President Mike Pence snagged a seven-figure book deal with Simon & Schuster and the gags came thick and fast on Twitter.
Some critics suggested mocking titles for Pence’s upcoming autobiography, which is slated for release in 2023 and will reportedly center on his journey “from a small town in Indiana to Washington, DC,” per a press release.
“I did it his way,” one person quipped about a name for the memoir, referencing Pence’s complicity in Donald Trump’s White House:
Another added: “It’ll be a downloadable PDF, as there’s no chance it has a spine.”
