Mike Pence Says Calls To Governors Were 'Pressure'-Free In Wake Of 2020 Election

Mike Pence claimed he doesn’t “remember any pressure” from Donald Trump after a report that the former president asked his vice president to “prod” then-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for information to back up his voter fraud claims on the 2020 presidential election.

Pence, in an interview with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation,” confirmed that he checked in with Ducey and other governors as he gave his two cents on The Washington Post report that said Trump tasked Pence to “prod” Ducey amid his attempts to overturn the election’s results.

“I think the record reflects that I did check in with not only Governor Ducey but other governors in states that were going through the legal process of reviewing their election results,” Pence said.

“But there was no pressure involved. I was calling to get an update. I passed along that information to the president...”

The Post reported that investigators in special counsel Jack Smith’s office have expressed interest in Trump’s calls with governors along with “Trump’s efforts to conscript Pence into helping him,” although the newspaper noted it’s unclear how the calls fit into the probe.

Pence’s latest comments follow his interview with “Meet the Press” last month where he expressed his hope that Trump would “come around” to the 2020 election results.

