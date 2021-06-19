Mike Pence's 'Cancel Culture' Rallying Cry Is Too Much For Folks On Twitter

Mike Pence bombastically declared on Twitter Friday that he was done with so-called “cancel culture.”

“We will not be silent in the face of Cancel Culture!” wrote the former vice president, parroting a popular right-wing talking point, following it with a post about rejecting “every effort to marginalize Christians and Conservatives.”

We will not be silent in the face of Cancel Culture! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 18, 2021

We will reject every effort to marginalize Christians and Conservatives, we will expose religious persecution masquerading as a quest for equal rights, and we will demand that government agencies, our military and our public schools reject Critical Race Theory in every form! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 18, 2021

Critics of the tweets recalled how some of ex-President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were calling for Pence’s death because of his refusal to stop the official certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

They even constructed a set of gallows outside the building to make their point.

“Uh, you know a mob tried to cancel you, right?” one Twitter user asked Pence in response.

Others reminded Pence of how Trump and his enablers were trying to cancel the votes of 81 million Americans with their peddling of conspiracy theories about him actually beating Biden last November.

I mean sure he's basically satan's lapdog but I do still think it's a little bit cute to see Mike Pence try to parrot what he heard all the other evil-mongers saying, just hoping all the bigger kids will throw him a smile and a nod and won't yell at him to go home to mother https://t.co/1d7ksOFcGv — maura quint (@behindyourback) June 18, 2021

Great news! So you’re no longer going to stand silent about your former boss trying to cancel your life on January 6???? pic.twitter.com/QSPg5X4YTu — Chriss (@ChrissSchnell) June 18, 2021

The @GOP is the heart of cancel culture. — jstichweh (@jstichweh) June 18, 2021

Uh...you know a mob tried to cancel you, right? https://t.co/P0VooLpx6C — Craig Needles (@NeedlesOnNews) June 18, 2021

I am old enough to remember that time when the former guy almost cancelled you. — Resistance (@whynot98765) June 18, 2021

LOL Pence is tweeting this because he got booed and called “traitor” today at a religious right conference. He’s freaking out about his future chances of winning the presidency. So he desperately trying to suck up to the base. https://t.co/rRgcWN1oP9 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 19, 2021

WE WILL BE SILENT IN THE FACE OF AN ACTUAL INSURRECTION THOUGH — S.A.Cosby (@blacklionking73) June 18, 2021

"We will endlessly whine and complain when people stand up to our racism and bigotry!" — Dr. Ohm 🇺🇲 (@HereToRebuild) June 18, 2021

I prefer the fly pic.twitter.com/e5h5Y4hBam — LauraLovesGunSafety (@lpetitt50) June 18, 2021

82,000,000 said cancelled. — Ripper215 (@DixiLouie) June 18, 2021

Like canceling our votes??? Crickets so far. — Midnight Blue (@MaryRoam4) June 18, 2021