Mike Pence's 'Cancel Culture' Rallying Cry Is Too Much For Folks On Twitter

Mike Pence bombastically declared on Twitter Friday that he was done with so-called “cancel culture.”
“We will not be silent in the face of Cancel Culture!” wrote the former vice president, parroting a popular right-wing talking point, following it with a post about rejecting “every effort to marginalize Christians and Conservatives.”
Critics of the tweets recalled how some of ex-President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were calling for Pence’s death because of his refusal to stop the official certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
They even constructed a set of gallows outside the building to make their point.
“Uh, you know a mob tried to cancel you, right?” one Twitter user asked Pence in response.
Others reminded Pence of how Trump and his enablers were trying to cancel the votes of 81 million Americans with their peddling of conspiracy theories about him actually beating Biden last November.