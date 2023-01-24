What's Hot

Stephen Colbert Finds 'Especially Weird' Moment In Trump's Disastrous Speech

Fox News Weather Forecaster Beaten Up On New York City Subway Train

The Oscars Failed Women Once Again

I Was 'Straight,' Then 'Gay,' Then 'Bisexual.' Now I Know Who I Really Am.

George Santos Tried To Roast Comedians, And It Went About As Well As You’d Expect

Razzies Sink To New Low With 'Classless' Nomination, And People Are Hella Ticked

Jimmy Kimmel Spots ‘Crazy Thing’ About Trump’s Off-The-Rails Eulogy Speech

'Daily Show' Guest Host Wanda Sykes Sparks Joy With Marie Kondo Crack On Biden Docs

Julian Sands' Family Speaks Out As Search For Missing Actor Continues

Gavin Newsom Says 2nd Amendment 'Becoming A Suicide Pact' Amid String Of Mass Shootings

Pelosi Had Priests Attempt Exorcism Of Home After Attack On Husband: Daughter

At Least 7 Killed In Two Half Moon Bay Shootings

PoliticsMike Penceclassified documents

Classified Documents Found At Mike Pence's Home

An attorney for the former vice president informed the National Archives of the discovery last week.
Jill Colvin

NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney.

“The additional records appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration," Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week.

He said that “Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence” and that he "understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry."

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment Tuesday, and a lawyer for Pence did not immediately respond to an email seeking further elaboration.

Pence told the Associated Press in August that he did not take any classified information with him when he left office.

Asked directly if he had retained any classified information upon leaving office, he said, “No, not to my knowledge.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community