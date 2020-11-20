People Aren’t Buying Mike Pence’s Latest Comments About COVID-19 Victims

Vice President Mike Pence claimed Thursday “not a day has gone by that I haven’t thought personally about families that have lost loved ones” to COVID-19.

And critics weren’t buying it.

“I want to assure each of you that you will always be in our hearts and you will remain in our prayers,” Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, told reporters during a briefing of said group.

The Republican National Committee shared a clip of Pence’s comments online:

“Not a day has gone by that I haven’t thought personally about families that have lost loved ones.” -@Mike_Pence pic.twitter.com/36lcna76RH — GOP (@GOP) November 19, 2020

Critics were incensed. They recalled President Donald Trump’s catastrophic mishandling of the pandemic that has been characterized by his administration’s propensity to allow the virus to run rampage nationwide while sending mixed messages on measures aimed at curbing its spread.

So far, the contagion has killed more than 250,000 Americans and is predicted to cause hundreds of thousands of more deaths by the end of the year.

“Pants on fire,” one person hit back at Pence on Twitter.

Added another: “Damn shame Pence hasn’t done one iota about the pandemic…”

