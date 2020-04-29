Vice President Mike Pence’s decision on Tuesday to flout the Mayo Clinic’s face masking policy during a tour of its campus in Minnesota has garnered widespread criticism.

Health professionals, lawmakers, celebrities and more condemned the move.

Pence later claimed that he was being tested regularly for the coronavirus and said that, since he has not contracted it, then he thought it was “a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible health care personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist who treated former Vice President Dick Cheney, described Pence’s decision as “so wrong, so tone-deaf” and yet another instance of the mixed messages that the White House has put out amid the public health crisis that has killed more than 59,000 people nationwide.

Check out the clip here:

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a former White House medical adviser, says Vice President Mike Pence's decision to not wear a mask as he toured the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota was "tone-deaf" and "disgraceful." https://t.co/7UZfg302Jk pic.twitter.com/8Uo3bMlOsN — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) April 29, 2020

CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said there was “no question” that Pence should have worn a mask, saying it would have been “a good example.”

Check out the clip here:

“Vice president Pence, he should have worn a mask today. I mean, there’s no question about it,” says @DrSanjayGupta. https://t.co/y1T5tRyJUE pic.twitter.com/g3l7trss6u — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 29, 2020

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, meanwhile, called Pence a “coronavirus truther” and a “mask truther.”

“Forget that he’s the vice president, this is the kind of human that repels me at the supermarket or the Walmart,” she said. “I don’t want to be that close to anybody while we’re still at this phase of a pandemic.”

Wallace claimed Trump and Pence had “revealed themselves as this wacky combination of conspiracy theorists, quack medical proponents, and truthers.”

“He either doesn’t believe that the mask is keeping people safe, or he doesn’t think that rule applies to him,” she added.

Check out the clip here:

Others also chimed in:

Dear @VP Mike Pence: The mask is not to protect you, it’s to protect the patients at the Mayo Clinic. You had no right to violate hospital policy and put others at risk. https://t.co/HFyml3V66A — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 28, 2020

Pence was warned to wear a mask during a tour of the Mayo Clinic and refused. Do he and Trump think they’re invincible or is Pence afraid of Trump? What terrible role models for our nation. https://t.co/xKXWOWHuIt — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 28, 2020

Dear @Mike_Pence @VP @VPPressSec @SecondLady you should show respect by putting a mask on, because by not doing so you are putting in danger everyone around you Sir!! https://t.co/2tGTWSKPaJ — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 28, 2020

VP Mike Pence refused to wear a mask today at the Mayo Clinic, even though it’s their policy, he was told it’s their policy, and he potentially endangered every patient in the building, and health care workers, by not wearing one. The arrogance of these people. pic.twitter.com/IXOlO88e9R — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) April 28, 2020

It is a selfish display by @Mike_Pence disregarding @MayoClinic policy by not wearing a mask. As an ER doc, on behalf of the staff with whom I work, I think he owes an apology to every essential worker keeping things going and trying not to get sick. pic.twitter.com/SzRK7BPHfj — Dr. Rob Davidson (@DrRobDavidson) April 28, 2020

The Trump administration has treated the pandemic like a PR or political problem, not a public health problem. Pence is modelling behavior against health guidelines in a hospital with a patient. What message does that send? Every signal counts when the stakes are this high. https://t.co/XCJXL17Vdw — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 28, 2020

There is only one reason Mike Pence didn't wear a mask today: Because Donald Trump has said he won't wear a mask, and Mike Pence will never do anything that could remotely displease Donald Trump.



That Nikki Haley talk must be getting louder in the White House. pic.twitter.com/6rlakVWHcK — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 28, 2020

So @VP @Mike_Pence claims he doesn’t need a mask because he tested negative for #coronavirus.



WHEN was his test? Three days ago?🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/WsesAe4XX4 — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) April 28, 2020

It’s not complicated: Mike Pence didn’t wear a mask today because his master didn’t want him to. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 28, 2020

Mike Pence says he didn't wear a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic because he wanted to be able to look healthcare workers in the eye and thank them



How does he normally wear his mask? Like a blindfold? — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) April 28, 2020

The @VP says he didn’t wear a mask so we could look health care workers “in the eye” and thank them.

Someone needs to tell him he doesn’t have to cover his eyes! — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 29, 2020

He demonstrates a lack of respect for those around him — Groots (@GretaGroots) April 28, 2020

Obviously it is grossly irresponsible for Mike Pence to make this appearance without a mask, but the Mayo Clinic could also take a stand and say “hey, this is our protocol, and even you, the Vice President, needs to abide by it.” — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) April 28, 2020

I’m afraid nothing can undo the harm of portraying the Vice President at Mayo without a mask. — Dr. Daniel Birk, MD (@birkmd) April 28, 2020

He isn’t king. You endanger your patients by allowing him to break the rules. It’s irresponsible and disgraceful. — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) April 28, 2020

Pence at the Mayo Clinic not wearing a mask is offensive. He's endangering everyone around him plus himself with his arrogant stupidity. https://t.co/BLne7FIX6F — Shannon the Shenanigator (@ShannyGasm) April 28, 2020

Selfish, he could be exposing other people to whatever he might have, be it cold, etc. — Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) April 28, 2020