Vice President Mike Pence’s decision on Tuesday to flout the Mayo Clinic’s face masking policy during a tour of its campus in Minnesota has garnered widespread criticism.
Health professionals, lawmakers, celebrities and more condemned the move.
Pence later claimed that he was being tested regularly for the coronavirus and said that, since he has not contracted it, then he thought it was “a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible health care personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you.”
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist who treated former Vice President Dick Cheney, described Pence’s decision as “so wrong, so tone-deaf” and yet another instance of the mixed messages that the White House has put out amid the public health crisis that has killed more than 59,000 people nationwide.
Check out the clip here:
CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said there was “no question” that Pence should have worn a mask, saying it would have been “a good example.”
Check out the clip here:
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, meanwhile, called Pence a “coronavirus truther” and a “mask truther.”
“Forget that he’s the vice president, this is the kind of human that repels me at the supermarket or the Walmart,” she said. “I don’t want to be that close to anybody while we’re still at this phase of a pandemic.”
Wallace claimed Trump and Pence had “revealed themselves as this wacky combination of conspiracy theorists, quack medical proponents, and truthers.”
“He either doesn’t believe that the mask is keeping people safe, or he doesn’t think that rule applies to him,” she added.
Check out the clip here:
Others also chimed in:
