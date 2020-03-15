Pence Says House Deal Guarantees Coronavirus Tests Will Be Free To Everyone

JIM WATSON via Getty Images Reporters ask questions as President Donald Trump departs after speaking during a press briefing about the coronavirus on Sunday.

During a scheduled press conference on Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence announced that all coronavirus testing will be free for every American, thanks to a deal negotiated in the House of Representatives.

“Because of the good, bipartisan work done in the House of Representatives, now all coronavirus testing is free, and it’s free for every American ― including the uninsured,” Pence said.

Sunday’s press conference came during a week in which states across the U.S. heightened their responses to the spread of the coronavirus, issuing states of emergency, canceling public gatherings, and urging citizens to stay indoors to avoid contracting or passing along COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Earlier on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that Americans are not avoiding social contact as much as they should be.

“I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing,” Fauci said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.