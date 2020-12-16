CORONAVIRUS

Mike Pence Gets A Fact-Check After Calling COVID-19 Vaccine A 'Medical Miracle'

"There was no magic involved," one critic hit back at the vice president.

Vice President Mike Pence drew widespread criticism on Twitter Tuesday for hailing a vaccine for COVID-19 as a “medical miracle.”

Pence, who leads the White House’s coronavirus task force, praised the speed with which the medication has been developed with this post:

Critics called out Pence’s suggestion of divine intervention.

“A miracle is something that cannot be explained by natural or scientific laws,” wrote one. “This vaccine was developed via hard work, intelligence, science, and perseverance. There was no magic involved.”

Added another: “It’s actually science, not a miracle.”

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus Politics Mike Pence COVID-19