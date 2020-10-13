Mike Pence Admits He Was Oblivious To The Fly On His Head During Debate

Millions of Americans joked and tweeted in real-time as a fly parked itself on Mike Pence’s head during last week’s vice presidential debate.

But the vice president has said he was completely unaware of its presence.

“I didn’t know he was there,” Pence told Fox News’ Dana Perino on Monday’s broadcast of “The Daily Briefing.”

The vice president said he was only informed about the two-minute incursion of the insect during his exchanges with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris by his adult children afterward.

“They all told me, ‘Dad, you did okay’, but they did tell me about the fly. It was a good laugh for all of us,” Pence added.

