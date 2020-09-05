Vice President Mike Pence raised eyebrows with his latest praise of President Donald Trump, which critics described as “ridiculous” and “embarrassing.”
“I always tell people that to know President Trump is to know someone who’s word is his bond,” Pence claimed during a “Life Wins!” pro-life event in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday.
Check out the clip here:
Twitter users quickly reminded Pence of the thousands of lies that Trump has told throughout his time in office.
“Do you think these guys wake up in the morning and say to themselves ’What is the craziest thing I can say in defense of the boss today?’” asked Al Jazeera presenter Mehdi Hasan.
Added Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.): “This is a ridiculous statement. It would make more sense with a laugh track.”