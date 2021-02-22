Mike Pence Turns Down Invitation To Speak At CPAC After Trump Says He'll Be There

His old boss plans to be on the podium, but former Vice President Mike Pence has turned down an invitation to speak at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

The news comes a day after word that Donald Trump is speaking at the annual gathering of conservative leaders amid speculation that he’s trying to revive his political career.

Matt Schlapp, a key organizer of CPAC and chair of the American Conservative Union, told USA Today that it’s a “mistake” for Pence not to speak at the conference, which kicks off Feb. 25 in Orlando, Florida. Trump is set to give his speech on Feb. 28.

“His conservative record is well respected, and conservatives want to hear his take on the current threats posed by socialism and this radicalized Democrat party,” Schlapp said of the ex-VP.

CNN reported that CPAC leaders are still trying to convince Pence to change his mind. Fox News reported that Pence wouldn’t even attend CPAC this year. Pence has regularly spoken at the conference in previous years.

The former vice president has been keeping a low profile after the chaos of the Capitol insurrection in which he was a key target of Trump supporters chanting “Hang Mike Pence” because he refused to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump attacked Pence in a tweet even after he knew his second-in-command was in danger during the mayhem.

The relationship between the men has cooled considerably since then. Trump’s failure to call off his rioting mob was the “ultimate betrayal” in Pence’s mind, his aides told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace earlier this month.

Since leaving office, Pence has opened a transitional office in Virginia and plans to return to his home state of Indiana by the summer. He’ll be serving as a “distinguished visiting fellow” at the conservative Heritage Foundation.