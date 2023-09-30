Mike Pence Steers Away From Calling Trump A 'Wannabe Dictator' After Milley Speech

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“I don’t know who he was referring to there but I must tell you that Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding General Milley were inexcusable,” said the Pence in an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Friday.

The former president called the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff “slow moving and thinking” as well as a “moron” after he declared that “we don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator” in a farewell speech.

Trump and Milley have a history of clashing, including during the former president’s time in the Oval Office.

Collins, who said it was “quite clear who” Milley talked about at his retirement ceremony on Friday, continued to press Pence over the “wannabe dictator” remark.

“It is very clear that he was talking about former President Trump. I mean, do you agree that Donald Trump is a wannabe dictator?” Collins later asked.

“Well, what I agree with is what General Milley said about the oath that men and women in uniform take,” replied Pence, pointing to family members in the military.

“I can’t affirm or comment on what or who General Milley was referring to, but I can affirm his eloquent reference to the men and women who served in the uniform of the United States today and throughout the history of this country.”

Collins, in response, said Trump “clearly” thought the remark was about him as “he responded to that after, calling General Milley a moron.” She went on to note Trump’s “WOKE FOOL” label for former Defense Secretary Mark Esper and brought up Trump suggesting Milley be executed for treason.

“Are those comments beyond the pale in your view?” Collins asked.

″Well, as I said, his earlier comments regarding General Milley were inexcusable and really have no place in the public debate,” Pence replied.