A campaign ad for President Donald Trump that appeared on Vice President Mike Pence’s social media accounts Friday referred to Trump as “my father.”
In messages posted on Pence’s verified Facebook and Instagram profiles, the vice president urged “EVERY Patriot” to step up and donate money if they want to defeat presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in November.
“I convinced my father to give you another chance, which is why he’s decided to EXTEND your PERSONAL 500%-MATCH OFFER FOR 1 MORE HOUR,” the ad added:
According to a listing on Facebook’s library of political ads, less than $100 was spent on the post that largely targeted voters in Florida and Texas.
It is now “inactive,” per the library.
The Trump campaign paid for the ad.
Twitter users put the description of Trump as “my father” down to a botched copy-and-paste effort, noting how the same wording has been used in messages sent out by the president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
But the theory did nothing to stop wits on Twitter from poking fun at the gaffe: