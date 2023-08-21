Pence Won't Hold Trump To 'Same Standard' As He Did To Expelled Democrat

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Vice President Mike Pence backed off using the “same standard” on former President Donald Trump to one that he used when he voted to expel a Democrat from Congress two decades ago.

ABC’s “This Week” guest host Jonathan Karl questioned the GOP presidential candidate on his move to expel Former Rep. James Traficant (D-Ohio), who was expelled from the body after he was convicted on ten felony counts of bribery, tax evasion and racketeering in 2002.

Karl reminded the ex-Indiana congressman on Sunday that he voted to expel Traficant following his conviction and asked him about the former president, who faces a total of 91 criminal charges across four cases brought against him.

“Would you hold that same standard for the White House?” Karl asked.

Pence noted Congress’ function “to determine membership where there’s ethical violations” and referred to the Traficant case as “really quite outrageous” before naming who should judge Trump’s White House eligibility after a possible conviction.

“But if you’re saying would I, would I apply that to my former running mate in this race, look, I think that needs to be left to the American people,” Pence said.

“Look, let’s have the former president have his day in court. Let’s maintain a presumption of innocence in this matter and in the other matter that unfolded this week here in Georgia.”

Pence has previously advocated for Trump “being entitled” to a day in court in the wake of his indictments.

The former vice president has qualified for both the first and second GOP debates although his “former running mate” has since indicated that he plans to “NOT BE DOING” them altogether.