Donald Trump asked his then-Vice President Mike Pence if he’d been scared during the deadly U.S. Capitol riot at a meeting just five days after the violence in which some Trump supporters built a gallows and chanted “Hang Mike Pence!”, Pence claimed in his new memoir.

Trump “looked tired, and his voice seemed fainter than usual” during their conversation on Jan. 11, 2021, Pence wrote in an adapted excerpt from “So Help Me God” that the Wall Street Journal published on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Trump asked after Pence, then-second lady Karen Pence and their daughter Charlotte Pence.

“I replied tersely that we were fine and told him that they had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He responded with a hint of regret, ‘I just learned that,’” Pence recalled in the book out Tuesday.

Donald Trump, left, asked Mike Pence, right, if he'd been scared during the Jan. 6 insurrection, Pence claimed in his new book. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump then asked Pence if he’d been scared as the riot unfurled.

Pence drew the ire of Trump and his supporters after he refused to overturn the 2020 election result, opting for democracy over his boss.

Pence said he hadn’t been scared but said he was angry.

He said he told Trump: “You and I had our differences that day, Mr. President, and seeing those people tearing up the Capitol infuriated me.’”

Advertisement

Trump “started to bring up the election, saying that people were angry, but his voice trailed off,” claimed Pence. “I told him he had to set that aside, and he responded quietly, ‘Yeah.’”