Mike Pence Doesn't Want The DOJ To Ruin Trump's Christmas

Former Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t think Donald Trump should be indicted for his Jan. 6 activities, and he seems to be basing his reasoning, in part, on bad Christmas movie scripts and not on actual legal theory.

The House committee investigating the insurrection is making its final public presentation Monday about Trump’s unprecedented effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

But Pence told Fox News on Monday that he hopes the Justice Department doesn’t indict his former boss for his role inciting the Capitol Hill riot because of what he claims is a “partisan taint.”

“Congress has no formal role in Justice Department decisions, so they can make recommendations today,” Pence said. “But when it comes to the Justice Department’s decision about bringing charges in the future, I would hope that they would not bring charges against the former president.”

Pence then suggested that Trump’s only “crime” was picking bad attorneys.

“The president’s actions and words on Jan. 6 were reckless, but I don’t know that it’s criminal to take bad advice from lawyers,” Pence said.

Pence then tried to suggest the DOJ shouldn’t be Grinches by following the pesky rule of law when it is, after all, Christmas, before deciding to indict Trump.

“I think that would be terribly divisive in the country at a time when the American people want to see us heal,” Pence said. “At this time of year, we’re all thinking about the most important things in our lives: our faith, our family. And my hope is, the Justice Department think very carefully before proceeding.”

You can watch the exchange below.

Many Twitter users weren’t impressed by Pence’s comments, including two former Republican congressmen.

Got those talking points down to a science. Quite a leap from “Bad advice from lawyers” to “Hang Mike Pence.”



This is just pathetic — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) December 19, 2022

Someone please remind Mike Pence that in America, no one is supposed to be above the law. No one. https://t.co/OVkc3NUD8S — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 19, 2022

Other Twitter users weren’t impressed either.

Translation:

I want to be president, I need MAGA voters, and despite the stern religious image I project, I have no principles. — Ken Levy (@kjlevy100) December 19, 2022

Invade Congress and hang the VP = bad advice from lawyers. Okay. I wonder if Pence thinks of 9/11 as a routine airline mishap. https://t.co/AshGCDNrBY — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) December 19, 2022

Pence has spent much of his time trying to appeal to Trump’s MAGA base while also trying to make his own mark as a viable Republican candidate.