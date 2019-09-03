Mike Pence Goes 3 Hours Out Of His Way To Stay At Trump's Irish Golf Resort

Vice President Mike Pence is staying at Donald Trump’s Doonbeg luxury golf course in Ireland even though he has official meetings in Dublin across the country a three-hour drive away.

Not to worry, because he’ll be able to fly back and forth on the taxpayer’s tab.

Mike Pence is staying at Trump Doonbeg while he's in Ireland. His meetings, however, are in Dublin.



For those not fluent in Irish geography, the one is not necessarily convenient to the other. pic.twitter.com/fqP6yOBOMC — Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) September 3, 2019

Mike Pence will not brave the traffic to cross the entirety of Ireland for said meetings, it must be pointed out... He will take a plane -- Air Force Two -- for a 1 hour 5 minute flight, Shannon to Dublin. — Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) September 3, 2019

Pence’s stay made for a bizarre two-fer Trump golf course phenomenon on Monday. While the president was playing at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia (and monitoring the progress of Hurricane Dorian, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed), Pence was at Doonbeg in County Clare.

Both Trump and Pence are at Trump properties at this moment on Labor Day. Trump is at his golf course in VA while Pence is staying at a Trump golf course in Ireland, per pool. (CNN photo below) pic.twitter.com/QDcCAcWXmf — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 2, 2019

Pence has meetings Tuesday with Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar and Irish President Michael Higgins in Dublin.

Pence, who is traveling with his wife, sister and mother, has ties to Ireland. His grandfather Richard Michael Cawley emigrated from County Sligo to Chicago in the 1920s. Cawley’s Irish-American wife hailed from Doonbeg, according to the Irish Times.

Though Doonbeg appears to be an inefficient and expensive location for Pence’s work during his visit, the golf club stay serves the president well. Not only is federal money spent at Doonbeg, it gives the business a high-profile advertorial platform to attract customers.

Critics on Twitter were teed off about the situation.

Trump’s own detour to Doonbeg after visiting London in June ran a hefty $3.6 million in extra costs. The business posted promotional shots on its website of Trump teeing off, but yanked them after HuffPost made queries.

Screen Shot/Doonbeg Twitter Doonbeg promotion.

After his trip to Doonbeg the president retweeted a Trump Organization advertisement for his three golf resorts in Ireland and Scotland on the Twitter site he uses for presidential messages to 64 million followers.