Mike Pence Starts Twitter Feud With Eric Holder Over How Great America Is

Vice President Mike Pence and former Attorney General Eric Holder are fighting on Twitter about how great America is.

Holder lighted the fuse for the feud on Wednesday when he told MSNBC’s Ari Melber that the historic “notion of greatness” that President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan harks back to “never in fact really existed.”

“When I hear these things about let’s ‘Make America Great Again,’ I think to myself, exactly when did you think America was great?” Holder asked in the clip above. “It certainly wasn’t when people were enslaved. It certainly wasn’t when women didn’t have the right to vote. It certainly wasn’t when the LGBT community was denied the rights to which it was entitled.”

“You know, America has done superb things, has done great things, and it has been a leader in a whole range of things, but we’re always a work in process,” he added. “Looking back, ‘Make America Great Again’ is inconsistent with who we are as Americans at our best where we look at the uncertain future, embrace it, and make it our own.”

Pence fired back on Twitter Thursday. He repeated Holder’s question back to him and posted four images which demonstrated American greatness:

.@EricHolder: “Exactly when do you think America was great?” pic.twitter.com/pFE5z5D756 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 28, 2019

Holder responded to say “America IS great” and “can-and must-be greater still” and the “Make America Great Again” slogan means “YOU think America is not great now-and is backward looking.”