'Fake Christian' Trends On Twitter As Critics Skewer Chilly Mike Pence At Migrant Center

Pence looked stiff, uncomfortable and almost angry amid the squalor of the McAllen center where conditions are ultimately the responsibility of the Trump administration.

Pence told reporters later that he wasn’t surprised by what he saw, even though the men have to sleep on the concrete floor without mats or pillows — when they can find the space amid detainees pressed shoulder-to-shoulder. Pence blamed Democrats on Twitter for not funding “additional bed space.” Lawmakers, including Democrats, have already approved a $4.6 billion package for supplemental emergency funding. Pence also blasted CNN for pointing out the appalling conditions in the center.